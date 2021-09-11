BEAR LAKE — The three-game road trip to start the season is over.
Marion wrapped it up with an easy 60-0 win over Bear Lake in a West Michigan D Conference football contest Friday night to stay perfect at 3-0.
The Eagles host Mesick in their first home game next Friday.
In this one, it was all about running and defense.
"We came out and played really well tonight," Marion coach Chad Grundy said. "We wanted to work on our run game and the line did a nice job. The backs did a good job of finding holes.
"Defensively, we swarmed to the ball and our defense made life hard for them all night long."
Marion led 32-0 after the first quarter and 54-0 at halftime.
Mason Salisbury paced the Eagles with 128 yards and four touchdowns on seven carries while Gavin Prielipp carried the ball seven times for 114 yards and two TDs. Cole Meyer had 30 yards rushing on four carries while Aaron Whitney had 28 yards and a TD on four carries.
Thomas Jenema caught a 30-yard touchdown pass, as well.
Cole Meyer paced the defense with 10 tackles while Salisbury had seven tackles and an interception. Jenema had six tackles while Braden Prielipp added four tackles and an interception.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.