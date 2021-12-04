BEAR LAKE — Marion cruised to a 45-14 win over Bear Lake in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Eagles were up 26-8 at halftime.
“I was pleased with the energy that we brought tonight on the defensive end,” Marion coach Matt Lagrow said.
“Harley Bear and Jaclyn Moggo gave us a nice spark off the bench and each of them had seven steals.”
Georgia Meyer paced Marion with 24 points and 10 rebounds while Stella Henderson had eight points, four rebounds and four blocks.
Marion (2-0 overall, 2-0 WMD) hosts Walkerville on Monday.
BIG RAPIDS — Mesick ran its record to 2-0 with a 48-31 win over Big Rapids Crossroads in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
“It was a really gritty battle,” Mesick coach Aaron Osentoski said.
“Crossroads made a run in the third quarter but we weathered the storm and handled things with our defense.”
The Bulldogs led 13-5 after the first quarter and 27-8 at halftime. It was 37-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Jillian Hillier paced Mesick with 13 points and Lexy Abraham scored 10.
Mesick (2-0 overall, 1-0 WMD) is at Brethren on Wednesday.
LEROY — Pine River got everyone involved and cruised to a 56-21 win over Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference girls’ basketball contest Friday night.
The Bucks led 17-6 after the first quarter and had a commanding 41-8 lead at halftime.
“It was nice to see all of the girls get a lot of playing time and everyone contributed,” Pine River coach Paula Justin said.
“They shared the ball really well.”
Hailey Wanstead paced Pine River with 21 points, four steals and two assists while Maddie Sparks had 17 points and five assists.
Avery Sumpter added four points and six rebounds.
The Bucks (2-0 overall, 1-0 Highland) are at Morley Stanwood on Tuesday in a girls/boys doubleheader.
