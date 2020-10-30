MARION — The good news is the defense played lights-out.
The not-as-good news is they've got some things to clean up.
Still, Marion picked up its first playoff football victory since 1996 as it routed Bellaire 53-0 in an MHSAA eight-player Division 2 regional contest Thursday.
The win moves the Eagles (6-1 overall) into a regional semifinal contest Nov. 5-7 at home against Atlanta (3-3) or Hillman (2-4).
While Marion was able to score largely at will against Bellaire, head coach Chad Grundy said his team needs to play with more focus and discipline.
"I thought we came out a little flat," he said. "We had quite a few penalties and I told the kids we need to clean that up as we move forward.
"I was happy with our defense tonight. We gave up only 73 yards of offense and five first downs."
Marion led 14-0 after the first quarter and had a commanding 40-0 lead at halftime.
The Eagles totaled 381 yards rushing. James Alberts led the way with 142 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries while freshman Gavin Prielipp carried the ball six times for 111 yards and two TDs.
Alberts paced the defense with 18 tackles while Thomas Jenema had 11.5. Weston Cox had 9.5 tackles and a score-and-score to end the game. Mason Salisbury added a punt return for a TD late in the first half.
