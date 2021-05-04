MARION — Marion picked up a pair of easy West Michigan D Conference baseball wins, beating Brethren 8-1 and 31-0 on Monday.
"The first game was close until the sixth inning when we finally got to their pitcher and scored sixth runs," Marion coach Chad Grundy said. "Mason (Salisbury) pitched a great game and kept us in it until the bats got going.
"We really hit the ball in game two, hammering out 25 hits."
Salisbury allowed three hits and struck out 12 in the opener,
At the plate, Salisbury had two hits while Gavin Prielipp, Chase Seeley, Weston Cox and Colton Hammer each had one.
Braden Prielipp got the win in game two, striking out five in two innings of work.
At the plate, Salisbury had five hits while Seeley had four. Cox and McCoy Williams each had three while James Alberts had two. Dylan Thomas, Alex Johnson and Josh Peterson each had one.
Marion (15-4 overall, 8-0 WMD) is at Mason County Eastern on Thursday.
Mesick sweeps Walkerville
MESICK — Mesick beat Walkerville 16-1 and 15-0 in a pair of West Michigan D contests.
Colin Jewett got the win in the opener and Connor Simmer picked up the save as it was 3-1 at the time he came into the game.
Gabe Parrish led the way at the plate with three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs while Jewett had two hits and two RBIs. Carter Simmer had a hit and three RBIs while Ben Parrish drove in two runs with a double.
Gabe Parrish got the win in game two, allowing no hits and a walk while striking out three.
Colin Jewett had four hits, including a double, six RBIs and six stolen bases while Carter Simmer added two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs.
Gabe Parrish had two hits, four RBIs and two stolen bases while Connor Simmer had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Ben Parrish also doubled.
Mesick hosts Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Wednesday.
Bucks win a pair
CUSTER — Pine River picked up a pair of non-league wins, beating Mason County Eastern 10-0 and 18-2.
"Our pitchers did a nice job and we were disciplined at the plate," Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said.
Dylan Blood got the win in the opener, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out three.
Zach Lemmon led the way at the plate with a two-run double while Cole Hill added a hit and two RBIs. Elijah Carper also had a hit and an RBI.
Garret Sumpter got the win in game two.
At the plate, Hill had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Lemmon three RBIs; Blood a hit and three RBIs; Sumpter two RBIs; and Hunter Kanouse two RBIs.
Pine River (11-5-1 overall) is at Evart today or Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Mesick wins two
MESICK — Mesick beat Walkerville 20-0 and the Wildcats forfeited the second game in a West Michigan D doubleheader.
Kelsey Quiggin got the win in the opener, striking out nine of the 10 batters she faced and allowing no hits.
Grace Quiggin led the way at the plate with three hits, including a triple while Harmony Harris had two hits, including a triple.
Mesick (17-1, 10-0) hosts Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Wednesday.
Marion scores a sweep
MARION — Marion beat Brethren 15-0 in the opener and 17-1 in the nightcap of a WMD softball twinbill.
Payton Raymond got the win in the opener, allowing no runs while striking out one in one inning of work. Georgia Meyer pitched the final three innings, striking out nine of the 10 batters she faced.
Jacelyn Moggo led the way at the plate with a triple, double and two RBIs while Raymond had a leadoff triple and a single. Harley Bear had a three-run double; Nicolette Maddox a hit and two RBIs; Meyer a hit and an RBI; Lyly Schwab a hit and an RBI; Aarin Hall a hit; and Delany Lloyd a hit.
Raymond got the win in game two, allowing one run on five hits and a walk while striking out four.
Bear had three hits, including a homer, double and four RBIs; Meyer three hits, including a triple and a double, and an RBI; Maddox a triple, double and two RBIs; Moggo two hits and two RBIs; McKayla Cruson two hits and two RBIs; Schwab a hit and an RBI; and Hall a hit.
Marion is at Mason County Eastern on Thursday.
GOLF
Mid Michigan Conf. Jamboree
FARWELL — Northern Michigan Christian took seventh and Manton 10th in the Mid Michigan Golf Conference Jamboree at Eagle Glen.
Shepherd won the event with a 353 while the Comets shot a 417 and the Rangers a 474.
Andrew Eisenga paced NMC with a 98 while Cam Baas shot a 102, Tucker Tossey 105 and Ben Gaffke 112.
"I think we all felt we could have done a bit better today, but the good news is that we are down to the little things," NMC coach Dave Skinner said. "I still like the way we are hitting the ball off the tee, but we need to eliminate the multiple chips getting on the green and the three-putts.
"Once we find that feel, we'll find our scores drop, but it can definitely be a frustrating process. Tucker had the best day and shot a personal best. He really struggled earlier in the season and his strong work ethic is proving to pay off. 'm proud of how he's progressing and believe even today's score is a bit high for him."
Luke Puffer paced Manton with a 93 while Lincoln Hicks shot a 106, Bridgette Collins 123 and Kelsi Traxler 152.
"The kids really took a step forward in course management and playing smart golf," Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said. "Luke was 22 strokes better than his previous best and Lincoln's score was a career best."
NMC competes in Round 3 of the Missaukee Cup on Wednesday while Manton is at Mesick.
