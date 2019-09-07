BIG RAPIDS — Marion got back on track with an 54-8 win over Big Rapids Crossroads on Friday night.
"We played well," Marion coach Chad Jenema said. "It's nice to come back and play well after a tough loss to Onekama next week.
"I was happy with our intensity and we took care of business right away."
The Eagles piled up 408 yards of total offense, most of it coming on the ground. Brandon Stewart led the way with 141 yards and a touchdown on six carries while Jason Siebold had 54 yards on two carries. Riley Moggo added 49 yards on four carries.
Alex Sutten was 2 of 8 passing for 30 yards.
Ty Baker led the way defensively with 11 tackles while James Alberts had nine and Thomas Jenema eight.
Marion (1-1 overall) is at Brethren next Friday.
