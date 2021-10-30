MARION — Good defense is a great thing.
Great defensive play is even better.
Marion took care of business and shut down Gaylord St. Mary, beating the Snowbirds 48-8 in an MHSAA 8-player Division 2 pre-regional contest Friday night at home.
The win sends the Eagles (9-1 overall) into a regional championship game next week against Hillman. The Tigers (7-3) beat Mio 32-26 on Friday.
“I was really happy with our defensive effort tonight,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said.
“Hopefully, next week we can do the same.”
After a week off, Marion started a little slow and trailed 8-0 after the first quarter.
The Eagles got on track in the second quarter, though, scoring on runs of 2, 77 and 4 yards by quarterback Mason Salisbury to lead 24-8 at halftime.
Salisbury opened the third quarter with a 53-yard touchdown run before Braden Prielipp made it 40-8 on a 3-yard TD run.
Gavin Prielipp finished the scoring on an interception return.
Salisbury carried the ball 17 times for 210 yards and a touchdown while Braden Prielipp had 12 carries for 88 yard and a TD.
Defensively, Weston Cox had 25 tackles while Meyer and Salisbury had 12 apiece.
Gavin Prielipp picked off two passes.
