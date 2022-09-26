BATTLE CREEK — Marion dominated from start to finish in beating Battle Creek St. Philip 60-6 in a non-conference football contest Saturday.
“This was our most complete game of the year,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said.
“I thought defensively we put a lot of pressure which caused some bad throws that turned into four interceptions and we only gave up 109 yards all day.
“Offensively, we scored on some big plays and I was really proud of our execution.”
The Eagles led 24-6 after the first quarter and 60-6 at halftime.
Gavin Prielipp led the rushing attack with 112 yards and two touchdowns on the three carries while Mason Salisbury had 95 yards and three touchdowns on four carries. Braden Prielipp added 92 yards and a TD on five carries.
Salisbury was 3 of 4 passing for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Braden Prielipp caught two passes for 102 yards and a TD.
Aaron Whitney paced the defense with 9.5 tackles while James Williams had eight and Salisbury five. Weston Cox, Quinn Scott and Cole Meyer picked off passes.
Marion (5-0 overall) hosts Manistee Catholic on Friday.
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 5-1 decision to Midland in a non-conference contest at the CASA fields.
Reed King scored the Vikings’ lone goal off an assist from Admasu Mitchell in the second half as the Chemics led 5-0 at halftime.
Ethan Romey had 15 saves in goal for Cadillac while coach Paul King commended the defensive play of Alex Gebhard.
Cadillac hosts Gaylord on Tuesday.
LELAND — Northern Michigan Christian dropped a 2-0 decision to Leland in a non-conference contest.
“This was a good non-conference game for us,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said.
“We have been in a little bit of a slump for our intensity and I thought we pulled out of it.
“Although we let one goal in on regular play, the other was a PK, our defense played extremely well. Offensively, we had good teamwork and hustle. It just didn’t result in any goals.”
Blake DeZeeuw made 14 saves in the nets.
KALKASKA — Lake City went 5-0-1 and won the Kalkaska Invitational.
The Trojans beat Frankfort 25-15, 25-12; beat Reed City 25-6, 25-13; split with Linden 23-25, 25-13 and beat St. Louis 25-5, 25-16.
They beat Lake Leelanau St. Mary 24-26, 25-9, 15-7 in the semifinals and beat Linden 25-22, 21-25, 15-11 in the finals.
“What a great day of volleyball for our team,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “We have had two second-place finishes in our first two tournaments and we finally got over the hump. The girls fought and battled being down in the final game 11-6 to come back and beat Linden 15-11.
“All of the girls played with intensity and drive and we never put our heads down. We played some great competition which is what we need to get better. Every girl on this team deserved this feeling of a tournament win finally. I could not be more proud as a coach to see these girls dig deep.”
Mackenzie Bisballe led the way with 54 digs, 11 blocks, 57 kills and 53 assists while Emily Urie had five kills and 51 digs.
Hannah Vasicek had 10 kills and 14 digs while Alie Bisballe had 35 kills, 11 digs and 12 blocks.
Hailey Hamel had 52 digs; Kaylee Keenan 89 digs and a kill; Helen Brown 11 digs and 51 assists; Kasey Keenan 11 kills and 20 digs; Haylee Parniske 13 kills and 38 digs; Hannah Hern five digs; Jenna Harris three digs; Zoe Butkovich three kills; Caleigh Scneider two kills and three digs; Isabelle Whitcomb an assist; Kaitlin Kendall a dig; and Kylie Hunt and Leah Linderman 100 percent serving.
Lake City hosts Pine River on Tuesday.
