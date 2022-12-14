WALKERVILLE — Marion picked up its first win, beating Walkerville 56-34 in a West Michigan D League boys basketball contest.
“Overall, I think we took a step forward,” Marion coach Dan Michell said. “We were more patient with the ball and shared the ball well.
“I thought we played good team defense, as well.”
The Eagles led 19-7 after the first quarter and 31-14 at halftime. It was 45-20 going into the fourth quarter.
Braden Prielipp paced Marion with 16 points, six rebounds and four steals while Cole Meyer added 11 points, five rebounds and five steals.
Mason Salisbury had nine points, nine rebounds and three assists while Quinn Scott added nine points, six rebounds and five steals.
Marion (1-1 overall) hosts Pentwater on Thursday.
MESICK — Mesick broke open a close game in the second quarter against visiting West Michigan D League foe Bear Lake, ultimately outscoring the visitors 46-7 in the middle quarter en route to a 67-29 victory.
“It was a good team effort,” said Bulldog coach Nate Hall.
“We had balanced scoring tonight and did a good job positioning ourselves for rebounds and setting the pace for the game. We focused on setting the pace of the game going into it and our guards Ashtyn (Simerson) and Joe (O’Neill) really pushed it for us.”
Carter Simmer led the scoring charts with 17 while Simerson hit for 16 and O’Neill for 14. Tyler Hall also tallied 13 and Diego Ham scored seven with 10 boards.
Mesick (2-1, 2-0) is home Thursday against league foe Manistee Catholic.
LAKE CITY — They’re making progress.
Lake City dropped a 55-44 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night yet coach Brad Besko says his team is making progress.
“We’re making strides in the right direction,” he said. “The guys played extremely hard and we’ve just got to keep improving.”
The Trojans led 13-12 after the first quarter and it was at 23-all at halftime. The Bobcats were up 42-38 going into the fourth quarter.
“The third quarter has been our Achilles’ Heel this year and we played much better tonight.”
Blake Root paced Lake City with 17 points while Brody Gothard added nine points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. James Vanderbrook had seven points while Marcus Booms added six points, six rebounds and three steals.
Lake City is at Pine River Thursday.
• Lake City won the JV game 30-20. Jase Goodrich paced the Trojans with eight points and Gabe Comp had six.
HOWARD CITY — Pine River traveled to the court of non-league foe Tri County on Tuesday and dropped a 59-32 decision.
The Bucks led 8-7 after the first quarter but the home team pulled ahead in the second quarter, outscoring Pine River 23-5 to take a commanding lead.
The third and fourth quarters were competitive but Pine River could not climb out of the hole.
“We’re just continuing to struggle putting the ball in the basket,” said Bucks coach Brian Goodenow.
“We came out with good energy and got some open looks but missed a lot of open shots. I was disappointed with our defensive effort. We have to do much better on that end too.”
Pine River (0-3, 0-1 Highland) is home Thursday against Lake City.
CADILLAC — It was a sweet home opener for Cadillac Heritage as the Patriots outscored the Traverse City Bulldogs 60-15.
“It was a stiff defensive effort tonight from the whole team,” said Heritage coach Andy Brubaker.
Senior guard Peyton Shaffer tallied 18 to pace the Patriots. Sophomore Sebastian Vrieze struck for 16 and senior Peyton Nickel scored 10.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian’s girls scored a 51-12 win over the Traverse City Bulldogs.
Riley Husted and Malia Husted paced the Patriots with 12 points apiece while Regan Farmer had nine.
Lovina Smith and Lilly Bigger each scored eight, as well.
The Patriots (2-2 overall) are at Chippewa Hills on Monday.
