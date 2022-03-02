MARION — Marion took care of business, beating Walkerville 48-37 in a West Michigan D League boys basketball contest.
"It was a good team win and everyone got to play a lot," Marion coach Dan Michelle said.
Marion led 23-12 at halftime and 38-17 going into the fourth quarter.
Gavin Prielipp paced the Eagles with 16 points while Mason Salisbury had 13. Cole Meyer and Aadin Yowell had six apiece.
Marion hosts Big Rapids Crossroads on Thursday.
