MARION — Marion took care of things down the stretch and scored a 39-35 win over Brethren in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
"We're still a young team and the other night, we lost a lead to Manistee Catholic," Marion coach Dan Michell said. "Tonight, we took care of the ball better down the stretch.
"We're progressing the right way and our team defense is getting better."
The Eagles led 14-8 after the first quarter and 25-20 at halftime. It was 31-24 going into the fourth.
Braden Prielipp paced Marion with 14 points while Gavin Prielipp had nine. Mason Salisbury scored eight and Cole Meyer added six.
The Eagles are at Pentwater on Monday.
