Marion set for Powers North Central in 8-man semifinal

MARION — Kameron Carey is willing to play in a blizzard if he has to.
He’s willing to make a five-hour trek to play if he has to.
While the Marion senior won’t be playing in a blizzard, the five-hour trek is real but at this point, it’s about the excitement of being able to finish a six-month season on the field.
The Eagles are set to face Powers North Central in an MHSAA 8-player Division 2 football state semifinal Saturday at the Superior Dome in Marquette. Kickoff is set for noon.
It’s Marion’s first game since Nov. 13 and marks the conclusion of a long “pause‘ in what’s turned out to be the craziest high school football season in state history.
Carey and his teammates are getting through the stops and starts and they’re ready to go.
“It kind of makes you lose your motivation until you start getting back into it and then you want to win,‘ he said. “I just want to get that trophy.
“I’d rather finish out the season in three feet of snow than not play at all.‘
Marion has been using its snow-covered practice field for most of its preparations but did get the use of an indoor facility between Midland and Bay City Wednesday and Thursday. That got the Eagles on artificial turf, similar to what they’ll have Saturday in Marquette.
Being outdoors has changed preparations but coach Chad Grundy said it’s coming together now.
“Practice has been shorter,‘ he said. “It gets dark so early and it’s cold. We haven’t done a lot of team things together so we’re doing stuff in smaller groups.
“Finally getting the opportunity to practice indoors, we’ll finally start putting everything together.‘
Grundy said the lack of practice time isn’t going to be a huge issue because everyone is in the same boat at this point.
“The kids know their positions so we’re as prepared as the time has allowed us to be,‘ he said. “The only downfall at this point is that, in the regional, I thought we were at our peak.
“Coming back to that position of how we were playing, that’s kind of rough to come back to.‘
Carey said it’s been great to be back together in school and on the field.
“We’re a balanced team, I think,‘ he said. “We’re always picking each other up and being confident for each other.
“I think we’ll have a pretty good game and we can win.‘
Marion’s playoff run has centered around its defense. The Eagles blanked Bellaire 53-0 in their playoff opener, beat Hillman 51-16 in round two and then beat Hale 14-0 in the regional final.
Hillman’s two touchdowns came late in the game when the 35-point mercy rule had already kicked in.
“Our defense is kind of what got us through everything playoff-wise,‘ Grundy said. “Yeah, we’ve scored a lot of points but defense is kind of where we’ve hung our hats.
“We haven’t given up a meaningful point in the playoffs.‘
That will certainly be tested on Saturday against Powers North Central. The high-powered Jets have outscored opponents 491-64 in nine games this season. That includes a spread of 181-22 in the three playoff games to date.
North Central beat Cedarville 55-8 in its regional final.
The Jets are led by 8-man All-State sophomore quarterback Luke Gorzinski, the coach’s son. He’s totaled 1,253 passing yards and 20 touchdowns through the air with a completion rate of 72% and no interceptions. In addition, he racked up 811 rushing yards and 17 rushing TDs, finishing with 9.9 yards per carry.
Grundy said Gorzinski is the key to everything.
“They’re a spread team and they have a dynamic quarterback,‘ he said. “They’ve got a really fast slot receiver and have another RB/WR that’s really fast and goes and gets the ball, too. They’re kind of a three-headed monster with those kids.
“We’ve got to shut down their quarterback or at least slow him down. He’s a very good player.‘
The winner of Saturday’s game faces either Portland St. Patrick or Kinde North Huron in the state championship game Jan. 16 at the Legacy Center in Brighton, an indoor complex.
