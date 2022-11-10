Marion set for Powers North Central in 8-playyer semifinal

MARION — There’s no 308-mile trip to the south-central Upper Peninsula this season.
Instead, it’s the much-ballyhooed foe that gets to come south of the Mackinac Bridge on a five-hour bus trip.
Marion and perennial power Powers North Central meet in an MHSAA 8-player Division 2 football state semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday for the third straight year, but this time it’s in the Lower Peninsula.
The Eagles (11-0 overall) have made the long trek to Powers the last two years and come home winless each time.
The Jets (11-0) have won two straight state championships in dominating fashion and look to make it three in a row this year.
The difference this time around is Marion has more playoff points and therefore gets to host the game with a trip to the state championship at the Superior Dome in Marquette Nov. 19 on the line.
Marion survived in its regional final last week, beating Gaylord St. Mary 14-0 while North Central beat Lake Linden-Hubbell 45-6 to advance.
For the Eagles, it was the first time they’ve honestly been tested all season and that might be a good thing at this point.
“It was good for us to struggle and still come out on top,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said.
“Our guys played hard and knew that we would have to find a way to win. I was really proud of the way we responded to the struggles we faced Friday and how we just kept playing.”
Some of those struggles were undoubtedly due to miserable, wet conditions but the forecast this week isn’t much better as it looks like temperatures in the 30s with wind, rain and snow at game time.
That means the attention to detail needs to be even greater.
“We played great defense against St. Mary but struggled up front on offense,” Grundy said. “We need to shore up our line before Saturday’s game. We had too many missed assignments.”
If you’re looking to see a number of small-school playmakers on the field, then this is one to see.
Marion features senior quarterback Mason Salisbury who’s just as dangerous with his legs as he is with his arm. His favorite weapons include junior cousins Braden and Gavin Prielipp.
For North Central, it starts with senior quarterback Luke Gorzinski.
The four-year starter has more than 1,300 yards passing this season and 1,100 yards rushing.
While Gorzinski and the Jets’ offense is potent, Grundy said it’s the other side of the ball that’s better this year.
“In the past, it was their offense that carried them,” he said. “but their defense has been great this year. They put everyone in the box and pressure you everywhere they can.
“They play a lot of man-to-man and dare you to throw before they sack you.”
Indeed, North Central has given up just 29 points in 11 games this season while scoring 591.
Having faced North Central two years in a row, Grundy knows it’s about surviving the initial surge and hanging around — something that’s easier said than done.
“We have to withstand the initial blitz they put on every team,” he said. “They speed and physicality they play with, you just don’t see.
“If you can withstand it and not be down three scores before you adjust, I think will be fine.
“Last year, we started the game well but gave up a couple of big plays on fourth down and then the flood gates opened.”
The winner of Saturday’s game faces either Mendon (9-2) or Morrice (9-2) in the state championship game Nov. 19.
