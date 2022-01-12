MARION — Better defensive effort.
Better point guard play.
Marion used both to beat Manistee Catholic 50-29 in a West Michigan D boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Eagles, who lost starting guard Mason Salisbury to a hand injury last week, had Cole Meyer step into the role Tuesday and it worked out.
"Cole stepped up and ran the point tonight and did a good job of directing the game," Marion coach Dan Michelle said. "As a team, we played much better team defense, too."
Marion led 11-9 after the first quarter and 25-13 at halftime. It was 37-19 going into the fourth quarter.
Braden Prielipp paced the Eagles with 18 points while Meyer had 16. Aadin Yowell scored nine and Gavin Prielipp had seven.
Marion is at Brethren Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.