REED CITY — The Marion softball team topped Reed City twice Wednesday, 8-3 and 12-10.
In the first inning, Marion had a two run home run in the first inning and Reed City had to play catch up the rest of the game, according to Coyotes coach Roger Steig. Isabell Guy took the loss for the Coyotes in seven innings of work. Bell gave up eight runs on 11 hits with five strikeouts.
Rylie Shafer went 2-for-3 to lead the way for the Coyotes at the plate, while Piatyn Enos and Hannah Stellini each had a hit.
In the second game, Steig said his team battled despite a seven run deficit in the fourth inning. He said the Coyotes nearly came back with some clutch hitting late in the game.
"Haden Cutler had a grand slam home run in the fourth inning. In the seventh inning, Paityn Enos had a double followed with a triple by Kaylin Goodman. Rylie Shafer then walked and stole second with the score 12 to 10 and one out in the bottom of the seventh," Steig said. "The next two ladies struck out to end our rally."
Guy took the loss in the second game and gave up 12 runs on 12 hits in seven innings while striking out six. Enos led the way for the Coyotes at the dish with five hits in five at bats, Hannah Stellini and Guy had two hits each, while Kaylin Goodman, Shafer, Hayden Cutler and Myah Beard each had one.
Reed City hosts a tournament Saturday.
