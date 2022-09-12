Marion starts strong, cruises past Mesick

MESICK — Marion used a strong start and good defensive play to cruise to a 50-6 win over Mesick in a West Michigan D League football contest Saturday night.
The unbeaten Eagles led 14-0 after the first quarter but sputtered a bit in the second and led 22-6 at halftime.
“We started off the game strong but had too many penalties in the second quarter,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said. “Mesick played hard and had a good gameplan to start.
“Toward the end of the first half, we found a formation we liked and were able to score just before the half. We made a couple of adjustments in the second half offensively and were able to have some success.”
Braden Prielipp opened the scoring for Marion with a 2-yard touchdown run before Mason Salisbury scored on a 2-yard quarterback keeper for a 14-0 lead.
Mesick’s Ashtyn Simerson hit Tyler Hall for a 39-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to cut it to 14-6 but the Eagles responded on a 6-yard TD run by Braden Prielipp to make it 22-6 at the break.
Gavin Prielipp opened the third quarter with a 67-yard TD run before Salisbury scored from 20 yards out to make it 36-6. Salisbury finished the quarter with touchdown runs of 12 and 35 yards for the 50-6 lead.
The Eagles totaled 556 yards of offense while holding Mesick to 139 yards.
Salisbury was 8 of 9 passing for 127 yards. Aadin Yowell caught four passes for 79 yards to lead the way.
Salisbury carried the ball 14 times for 159 yards and four touchdowns while Braden Prielipp totaled 140 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. Gavin Prielipp added 123 yards and a TD on seven carries.
Weston Cox paced Marion defensively with 5.5 tackles while James Williams added five, including three for a loss.
Simerson finished 4 of 14 for Mesick for 50 yards and a touchdown. Cooper Ford led the way on the ground with seven 40 yards on seven carries.
Tyler Hall led the way defensively with 7.5 tackles while Ben Humphreys had 6.5 and Ben Parrish added six.
Marion (3-0 overall, 2-0 WMD) is at Baldwin on Friday while Mesick (2-1, 1-1) hosts Brethren.
