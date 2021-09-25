MARION — Marion took care of business, beating Baldwin 52-14 in a West Michigan D Conference football contest Friday night.
"I thought we did a nice job on the line of scrimmage tonight and played pretty good defense all night," Marion coach Chad Grundy said.
Brandon Fieny put Marion up 8-0 early with a 5-yard touchdown run before Mason Salisbury hooked up with Thomas Jenema for a 28-yard pass play. Salisbury ran it in from 40 yards out for a 24-0 lead before hitting Jenema with a 52-yard pass to make it 32-0 after the first quarter.
The Eagles totaled 531 yards of offense.
Salisbury had 166 yards rushing and three TDs on six carries while Aaron Whitney added 117 yards and a TD on 15 carries. Jenema caught three passes for 83 yards.
Wyatt Schmidt and James Williams paced the defense with six tackles apiece.
Marion (5-0 overall) is at Manistee Catholic next Friday.
