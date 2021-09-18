MARION — Slow start.
Strong finish.
Marion ran its record to 4-0 and picked up a key West Michigan D Conference football victory, beating Mesick 44-29 on Friday night.
“The game was very physical and defensive struggle in the first half,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said.
The Bulldogs led 7-0 after the first quarter before Marion went up 8-7 in the second quarter on a 40-yard interception return by Mason Salisbury.
Salisbury then scored from 14 yards out to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead at halftime.
Marion opened the third quarter with a 65-yard touchdown pass from Salisbury to Thomas Jenema before Salisbury scored on a 65-yard run to make it 30-7. Braden Prielipp scored early in the fourth to make it 38-7.
Mesick got a 98-yard kickoff return and got within 38-21 after recovering a Marion fumble.
Prielipp finished the scoring for the Eagles with a 49-yard touchdown run.
Salisbury ran the ball 18 times for 200 yards and 2 TDs while Gavin Prielipp had 97 yard and a TD on 10 carries. Braden Prielipp added 55 yards on seven carries.
Salisbury was 6 of 10 passing for 118 yards and a touchdown.
He also paced the defense with 16 tackles and two interceptions while Weston Cox had 16 tackles. Wyatt Schmidt and Cole Meyer had eight tackles apiece while James William had seven, Jenema six, Brandon Frieny six and Aadin Yowell six.
Marion hosts Baldwin next Friday while Mesick hosts Kingston.
