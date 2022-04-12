BEAR LAKE — One doubleheader played.
Two conference wins.
Marion started its season on the right foot as it swept Bear Lake 3-2 and 10-9 in a pair of West Michigan D League baseball games Monday.
“Tonight was a good night for us even though it was our first time out side this year,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said. “We had our pitchers on tight pitch counts and they all did a great job.
“Like everyone, we have a lot of things to work on but these were two big wins for us.”
Braden Prielipp got the win in relief in the opener, striking out three in the final 1-1/3 innings. Mason Salisbury struck out seven and Aadin Yowell struck out three.
Weston Cox had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI; Gavin Prielipp a hit; and Tucker Sigafoose an RBI.
Gavin Prlielipp got the win in game two, striking out three in 1-2/3 innings. He helped himself at the plate with two hits and two RBIs while Mason Salisbury added two hits and two RBIs as well. Cox had a hit and two RBIs while Yowell added a hit.
KALKASKA — Pine River dropped its baseball opener, 4-3 and 4-2, to Kalkaska in non-league play.
“I wasn’t disappointed with our defense but I was a little bit in our hitting,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. “I was pretty happy considering this was our first time out.
“We haven’t been able to get on our field yet.”
Jordan Nelson took the loss in the opener, allowing no earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out six. Braden Larr had a hit and an RBI while Nathan Marks also drove in a run.
Dylan Blood took the loss in game two for the Bucks.
Pine River is at Kingsley on Friday.
KALKASKA — Pine River put forth a solid effort as it dropped its season openers to Kalkaska, 6-3 and 4-1, in non-league softball play.
“We ended up not winning but we played pretty well,” Pine River coach Mike Nelson said.
“I was quite pleased with how we played for only being on the field twice this year.”
Sadler Mumby took the loss in the opener, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four.
Amanda Hill, Madison Smith and Mary Nichols had a hit and an RBI each.
Emily Rees took the loss in game two, allowing two runs on one hit and a walk while striking out one.
Sparks had a hit and an RBI while Hill and Alayna Nichols had a hit apiece.
Pine River is at Kingsley on Friday.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac opened its girls tennis season by taking fourth in the Up North Invitational Monday at Traverse City Central High School.
The host Trojans won the event with 22 points while Petoskey and Traverse City West tied for second at 11.
The Vikings totaled four points.
“I am really happy with how the girls played today,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said.
“I saw lot of great points, long rallies and determination in the first match of the season.
“We’re looking forward to getting outdoors for practice and working on some of areas that today’s matches brought to light.”
Zoey Feister, at No. 1 singles, lost to Petoskey 6-0, 6-0; lost to Central 6-0, 6-1; and lost to West 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.
Jaylyn Hamilton, at No. 2, beat West 6-2, 6-3; lost to Petoskey 6-1, 6-0; and lost to Central 7-6(4), 6-2.
Haylee Groen, at No. 3, beat Petoskey by default; lost to West 6-4, 5-7, 10-7; and lost to Central 6-1, 6-1.
Ellery Schaefer, at No. 4, lost to Petoskey 6-3, 6-0; lost to West 6-1, 5-7, 12-10; and lost to Central 6-0, 6-2.
Madalie Dickerson and Brooke Ellens, at No. 1 doubles, lost to Petoskey 6-2, 7-6(3); lost to Central 6-0, 6-2; and lost to West 6-3, 6-3.
Aly Baker and Karsyn Kastle, at No. 2, beat West 6-1, 6-3; lost to Central 6-0, 6-1; and lost to Petoskey 6-3, 6-0.
Haley Butkovich and Frannie Kiomento, at No. 3, beat Petoskey 6-3, 6-4; lost to Central 6-0, 6-1; and lost to West 6-3, 3-6, 10-3.
Adri Beydoun and Katie Graham, at No. 4, lost to Central 6-1, 6-2; lost to Petoskey 6-2, 6-1; and lost to West 6-1, 6-0.
Cadillac is at Rockford on Thursday.
BUCKLEY — Buckley beat Big Rapids Crossroads 5-1 to score a victory in its home soccer opener.
Senior Kyrie Wildfong paced the Bears with three goals while Mira Warren and Emma Cooper also scored.
Cooper added a pair of assists, as well.
Maddi Sladek recorded four saves in goal.
Buckley (1-0-1 overall) is at Charlevoix on Wednesday.
