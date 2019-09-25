BRETHREN — Marion cruised to a 25-5, 25-14, 25-12 win over Brethren in a West Michigan D Conference volleyball contest Tuesday.
"The girls came out strong and never gave up," Marion coach Selena Golnick said.
Rylie Richards paced the Eagles with 15 kills, two aces and four digs while Jersey Scott had seven kills four aces and eight digs.
Teagan Cox was 100 percent from the service line with an ace, a block and 32 assists.
Marion hosts Mason County Eastern on Sept. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.