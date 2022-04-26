MARION — The air might’ve been quite chilly but Marion pounded out 36 runs en route to a sweep of Manistee Catholic in West Michigan D League softball play.
The Eagles won the opener 12-0 and game two 22-4.
Georgia Meyer cruised to the win in the opener, allowing no hits and one walks while striking out 13 of 16 batters.
Ella Wilson had three hits and two RBIs; Harley Bear two hits and two RBIs; Jacelyn Moggo a hit and an RBI; Delaney Lloyd a hit and an RBI; Bonnie Kiger a hit and an RBI; and Malley Raymond a hit and an RBI.
Bear got the win in game two, striking out nine of the 16 she faced. She helped herself at the plate with three hits, including a two-run homer and a double. Meyer had two hits, including a two-run homer while Kiger also homered.
Raymond had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI; Moggo two htis and three RBIs; and Wilson two hits. Ellie Pearson, Mara Jolly and McKayla Cruson each had a hit.
Marion (6-0 overall) is at Grand Traverse Academy on Thursday.
MESICK — Mesick picked up a pair of easy West Michigan D Conference wins, beating Mason County Eastern 20-3 and 29-4.
Kelsey Quiggin got the win in the opener, allowing three earned runs on no hits and nine walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Quiggin had two hits and an RBI; Emma Blach an RBI; Mattie Akom two hits and three RBIs; Harmony Harris three hits and four RBIs; Rylee Blach a hit; Maraya Buell a hit and three RBIs; Maddy Spoor a hit and an RBI; Ally Brown two hits; and Isabelle Terry an RBI.
Brown got the win in game two, allowing no earned runs on one hit and five walks while striking out one.
At the plate, Quiggin had a hit; Emma Blach a hit and an RBI; Akom three hits and an RBI; Harris two hits and four RBIs; Brown two hits and an RBI; Jocelyn Wilds a hit and an RBI; and Angee Wheeler two hits and an RBI.
REED CITY — Reed City took two from Pine River, 6-4 and 8-4, in non-league play.
Rylie Shafer had two hits and two RBIs; Hayden Cutler two hits and an RBI; Myah Beard two hits; Kaylin Goodman a hit and an RBI; and Paityn Enos a hit.
Isabell Guy got the win, allowing no earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven.
Amanda Hill took the loss for Pine River, allowing seven hits and two walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Hill had two hits, including a double; Madison Smith a hit; Madi Sparks two hits; and Laney Sparks a hit.
Enos had three hits, including a double in the nightcap. Shafer had two hits and an RBI; Goodman two hits and an RBI; Guy a hit and an RBI; and Kayla Montague a hit and an RBI.
Guy got the win, allowing no earned runs on one hit and three walks while striking out four.
Sadler Mumby took the loss in game two, allowing nine hits and no walks while striking out 11.
Hill had a triple for the Bucks.
“We didn’t play very well defensively and that’s what cost us in both games,” Pine River coach Mike Nelson said.
Reed City (6-4) is at Tri County on Thursday while the Bucks host Forest Area on Wednesday.
ITHACA — Evart split a pair of non-league games with Ithaca. The Wildcats won the opener 16-0 while the Yellowjackets won game two 12-5.
Addy Gray got the win in the opener, allowing no runs on one hit and two walks while striking out two.
At the plate, Skylar Baumgardner had a hit and three RBIs; Gray two hits and two RBIs; Kylynn Thompson three hits and two RBIs; Katyelyn Gostlin two hits and an RBI; Kayanne Tiedt two hits and an RBI; Katelynn Duncan an RBI; Veronica Lofquist a hit; Riley Brigham an RBI; and Brooklyn Decker three hits and three RBIs.
Thompson took the loss in game two, allowing four earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out two.
At the plate, Lillie Gallinger had a hit; Gray a hit and an RBI; Thompson two hits and two RBIs; Gostlin two hits; Tiedt a hit and an RBI; Lofquist an RBI; and Decker two hits.
Evart (5-3 overall) is at Beaverton today.
MARION — Marion picked up a pair of West Michigan D baseball wins, sweeping Manistee Catholic 16-1 and 7-1.
The Eagles jumped out fast in the opener, scoring four in the first, eight in the second and four in the third on a grand slam by Gavin Prielipp to end the game.
Prielipp had three hits and four RBIs; Mason Salisbury two hits; Aadin Yowell two hits; Tucker Sigafoose a hit and three RBIs; Braden Prielipp a hit; and Colin Ellsworth a hit. Salisbury got the win, striking out six.
Braden Prielipp got the win in game two, allowing four hits while striking out five.
Yowell and Salisbury had a hit apiece; Weston Cox a hit and an RBI; and Braden Prielipp two hits.
MESICK — Mesick split a pair with Mason County Eastern in WMD play, dropping the opener 2-0 before winning game two 9-1.
Ashtyn Simerson took the loss in the opener, allowing no earned runs and five hits while striking out seven in 5.2 innings of work.
Caleb Linna and Connor Sisson each doubled while Connor Simmer also had a hit.
Ben Parrish got the win in game two, allowing no earned runs on two hits while striking out six in three innings.
Cooper Ford had two hits and two RBIs; Linna a hit; Connor Simmer an RBI double; and Carter Simmer a hit and two RBIs.
Mesick (2-2) is at Brethren Friday.
REED CITY — Pine River dropped two games to Reed City, 12-1 and 11-3.
Austin Dean took the loss in the opener, allowing six earned runs on three hits and eight walks while striking out seven.
Nathan Marks had the lone hit for the Bucks.
Jordan Nelson took the loss in game two, allowing four earned runs on four hits and two RBIs while striking out four.
Tim Gumm belted a two-run homer while Nelson added a hit and an RBI.
Pine River (3-4) hosts Forest Area on Wednesday.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian improved to 6-0 with a 3-0 win over NMSL foe Gladwin.
“I thought we connected with our passes and were aggressive to goal today,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said.
“It’s exciting to see our offense continue to improve in our passing game and speed of play.
“I was extremely proud of our defense holding Gladwin scoreless. Megan (Bennett) had to come up with a big save in the first half to keep them scoreless.”
Jada VanNoord scored unassisted 18 minutes into the game before she scored again off a 35-yard direct free kick two minutes into the second half.
Ava Best scored with six minutes left off an assist from Kate Krick.
Bennett got the shutout in goal.
NMC is at Brethren today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.