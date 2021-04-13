MARION — Marion ran its record to 5-1 with a sweep of West Michigan D Conference foe Bear Lake on Monday.
The Eagles won the opener 11-1 and the second game 11-5.
"In the first game, I thought Chase (Seeley) pitched phenomenally and the boys did a nice job," Marion coach Chad Grundy said. "In the second game, we were down 4-1 but were able to jump back in the second inning and then we got to their pitcher in the third."
Seeley got the win in the opener, allowing one run on five hits and no walks while striking out seven
Aadin Yowell led the way at the plate with three hits and an RBI while Gavin Prielipp and Colton Hammer doubled and drove in two runs. Weston Cox also had an RBI.
Yowell got the win in relief in game two, allowing no runs while striking out two.
Yowell had three hits while Seeley had two. Thomas Jenema, Hammer and Blaine Faulman had a hit apiece.
Marion is at the Bear Lake Invitational on Saturday.
Bucks beat Blazers
KALKASKA — Pine River beat Kalkaska 10-4 in a non-conference game.
"We had some little improvements over our first games but we've still got a ton to work on," Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said.
Hunter Kanouse got the win for the Bucks, allowing six hits and six walks while striking out five.
Cash Wheeler had a hit while Kanouse and Austin Dean each drove in a run.
Pine River (2-0 overall) hosts Forest Area today.
Mesick wins two
MESICK — Mesick swept non-league foe Roscommon 10-9 and 9-8 to open its season.
Brad Smith picked up the win in the opener for the Bulldogs.
Cole Spencer led the way at the plate with four hits, including a double, three RBIs and three stolen bases. Gabe Parrish and Ben Parrish collected two-run doubles while Smith had two hits and an RBI.
Smith got the win in game two, as well.
Connor Sisson had a hit and an RBI while Gabe Parrish doubled and stole three bases. Alan Jewett had two hits, including a double while Spencer tripled.
Mesick hosts Brethren on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Mesick splits pair
MESICK — Mesick opened its season by splitting with non-league foe Roscommon.
The Bucks won the opener 3-0 while the Bulldogs won the nightcap 12-10.
"We came out a little nervous to start the first game and then didn't get our bats going until the fifth inning of the second game," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said.
Kelsey Quiggin took the loss in the opener, striking out 10. Maraya Buell had Mesick's lone hit in the game.
Grace Quiggin got the win in game two, striking out six.
Harmony Harris drove in the game-winning runs in the sixth inning with an inside-the-park home run. Kelsey Quiggin had a hit, scored three times and stole two bases while Buell also had two hits, including a double.
Mesick hosts Brethren on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.