MARION — They got to celebrate a teammate and then celebrate a win.
Marion senior outside hitter Rylie Richards picked up her 1,000th career kill as the Eagles swept Big Rapids Crossroads 25-12, 25-19, 25-15 in a West Michigan D Conference contest Thursday night.
Richards hit the magic number on the 23rd point of the first set. Moments later, she got flowers, a banner and cheers from the crowd.
"I am extremely proud to be her coach and make this accomplishment by her side," Marion coach Selena Golnick said. "I am so happy with our performance tonight."
Richards paced Marion with 21 kills, two aces, a block and 11 digs while Jersey Scott added seven kills, four aces and 15 digs. Teagan Cox dished out 39 assists, four aces and a block while Payton Raymond and Lexi Salisbury had 11 digs apiece.
The Eagles host Bear Lake on Tuesday.
Mesick falls short
PENTWATER — Mesick dropped a 26-24, 25-16, 25-21 decision to Pentwater in West Michigan D action.
"We gave up too many points by missed serves and miscommunications in our floor coverage," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "We sent over too many free balls to Pentwater and they capitalized on them."
Grace Quiggin paced the Bulldogs with four kills, eight kills, 14 digs and two blocks while Elizabeth Hamilton added three kills and 17 digs. Kelsey Quiggin had an ace, two kills, 11 digs and three blocks while Kayle O'Neill had 33 digs.
Trinity Harris had an ace, a kill and 19 digs.
Mesick (6-3 overall, 6-2 WMD) hosts Big Rapids Crossroads on Tuesday.
