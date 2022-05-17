MARION — Marion moved its record to 14-2 overall with a sweep of McBain, 13-2 and 15-0, in non-league baseball play Monday.
Tucker Sigafoose got the win in the opener for the Eagles, allowing two earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Gavin Prlielipp had two hits and two RBIs; Mason Salisbury two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs; Weston Cox two hits and two RBIs; Cole Meyer a hit and two RBIs; Keegan Baldwin a hit and an RBI; Colin Ellsworth a hit; and Aaron Whitney a hit and two RBIs.
Carson Murphy took the loss for McBain, striking out three. At the plate, Murphy doubled while Kaden Abrahamson had two hits. Tyler Koetje and Carter Quist had a hit apiece, as well.
“I thought Carson pitched pretty well in the first game but we just didn’t back him up defensively,” McBain coach Shaun Mulder said. “I was a little disappointed in our bats tonight. We played Beal City and Glen Lake last week and we hit them pretty well so I was hoping that would carry over to this week.”
Braden Prlielipp got the win in game two, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Gavin Prlielipp had a hit and four RBIs; Aadin Yowell a hit; Salisbury a two-run homer; Cox two hits and an RBI; Sigafoose a hit and an RBI; Braden Prielipp a hit and an RBI; Meyer a hit and an RBI; and Alex Johnson a hit and an RBI.
Abrahamson took the loss in game two while Trey Boven had a hit.
BEAR LAKE — Mesick split a pair of games with West Michigan D League foe Bear Lake. The Lakers won the opener 7-1 while the Bulldogs won game two 12-9.
Carter Simmer took the loss in game one, allowing four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three.
At the plate, Caleb Linna had two hits; Carter Simmer a hit and an RBI; and Ashtyn Simerson two hits.
Simerson got the win in game two, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out eight.
At the plate, Linna had two hits and an RBI; Connor Sisson four hits and an RBI; Simmer two hits and three RBIs; Ben Parrish a hit; Simerson two hits and two RBIs; Ben Humphreys a hit and an RBI; Logan Weinclaw a hit; and Cooper Ford two hits and an RBI.
FIFE LAKE — Forest Area split a pair of games in Ski Valley Conference play against Bellaire. The Warriors won the opener 8-5 while the Eagles won game two 9-8.
Cameron Patton got the win in the opener, striking out 14 batters.
At the plate, Tyler Singer had two hits and an RBI; Matthew Kovalcsik an RBI; Landon McGee a hit; Xavier Navoni a hit; and Vanek Schultz a hit and an RBI.
Patton paced Forest Area in game two with three hits, including a triple, and three RBIs while Singer also had a hit.
Forest Area hosts Johannesburg-Lewiston next Monday.
MARION — Marion overcame a sluggish game one en route to a sweep of non-league foe McBain, 3-2 and 7-3.
“We came out pretty flat, committed errors and for the first time this year, pitching was not on command,” Marion coach Ryan Raymond said. “McBain played us very tough so hats off to them.”
Georgia Meyer got the win, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out 11. At the plate, Meyer doubled while Jacelyn Moggo and Bonnie Kiger each had a hit.
Brekken Cotter took the loss for McBain, striking out six.
At the plate, Mya Eisenga had two hits while Caitlin Butzin and Aaryn VanBrocklin had a hit apiece.
“We battled hard the entire game but we left a few too many girls on base,” McBain coach Chantel Zuiderveen said. “Teams have to capitalize on those moments and Marion did a great job at it.”
Marion’s bats came alive in game two, with Harley Bear collecting three hits, including a two-run home run and two doubles. Moggo had three hits, including a triple and double; Malley Raymond two hits, including a double; Meyer a double; McKayla Cruson a hit; and Kiger a double.
Meyer went the distance, allowing one run on seven hits and five walks while striking out eight.
Butzin took the loss in game two, striking out three.
VanBrocklin had two hits and Eisenga doubled while Butzin, Kayda Cotter and Brecken Gilde each had a hit.
