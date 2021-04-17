MARION — Marion's boys and girls each took first in a track and field quad the Eagles hosted on Friday.
On the boys' side, Marion was first with 82 points while Northern Michigan Christian was second at 56, Montabella third at 54 and Forest Area fourth at 24.
"We were just super glad to catchthe best part of the day to get in a meet," Marion coach Jason Keeler said. "We almost canceled earlier in the day due to the wind and cold.
"I think we have a pretty athletic boys team this year but a lot of inexperience with a a few who are new to track. I'm excited with what I see but mostly we are just establishing a baseline of what we can do and now we work to make it better."
For the Eagles, McCoy Williams and Brad Houck tied for first in the 100-meter dash in 11.4 seconds while Houck won the 200 in 24.4 seconds. Aadin Yowell was first in the 110 hurdles in 19.8 seconds and first in the 300 hurdles in 50.3 seconds.
Williams also won the shot put at 38-feet, 2.5-inches. Marion won the 800 relay in 1:43.7 and the 3200 relay in 10:44.9
NMC's Jonas Lanser won the 3200 in 8:35.8; Carter Helsel the discus at 88-1; Isaac Bowden the pole vault at 10-6 and Blake DeZeeuw the long jump at 20-3.5.
Forest Area's Phoenix Mulholland won the 800 in 2:18.2, the 1600 in 5:10.5 and the high jump at 5-11.
On the girls' side, the Eagles totaled 80 points while Forest Area had 73.5, Montabella 51.5 and NMC 4.
For Marion, Jessica Dean won the 400 dah in 1:16.0 while Harley Bear won the shot put at 32-6.5 and the discus at 89-3. Stella Henderson won the long ump at 14-7.5 and the Eagles won the 3200 relay in 12:56.5.
Forest Area's Meagan Lange won the 800 in 2:43.3 and the 1600 in 6:13.7 while Emily Norkowski won the 100 hurdles in 16.1 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 52.7 seconds.
The Warriors won the 800 relay in 2:13.5 and the 1600 relay at 4:56.9.
BASEBALL
Evart wins two
EVART — Evart improved its record to 4-2 with a non-league baseball sweep of Vestaburg, 19-3 and 6-0.
Pierce Johnson got the win in the opener, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out four in three innings of work.
Danny Witbeck led the way at the plate with four hits, including three doubles and a triple. Max Sims had four hits and two RBIs; Daryan Reagan three hits and two RBIs; Reese Ransom a hit and two RBIs; Nate Sochocki two hits and two RBIs; Haidyn Simmer a hit and two RBIs; Brayden Cass a two-run double; and Johnson a hit and an RBI.
Michael Lodholtz got the win in game two, which was shortened because of darkness.
At the plate, Johnson had an RBI; Lodholtz a double; Witbeck a two-run double; Sims a hit and an RBI; and Sochocki a hit.
SOFTBALL
Rangers drop two
TRAVERSE CITY — Manton dropped a pair of non-league games to Traverse City St. Francis, 11-7 and 11-1.
"The girls played a good first game against a tough St. Francis team," Manton coach Angie Taylor said. "I was happy we were able to get the bat on the ball.
"The second game, we left too many stranded."
Shelby Bundy took the loss in the opener, allowing eight earned runs on 14 hits and two walks while striking out two.
At the plate, Sam Powers had a hit; Bundy two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs; Aysia Taylor a hit and an RBI; Makayla Gowell an RBI; and Autumn Sackett a hit.
Noelle Nyquist took the loss in game two, allowing one earned run on three hits and three walks.
At the plate, Bundy homered while Moffit, Taylor and Gowell each had a hit.
