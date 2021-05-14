WALKERVILLE — Marion picked up a pair of easy West Michigan D Conference baseball wins, beating Walkerville 21-3 and 11-1 on Thursday.
The Eagles scored nine runs in the first inning of the opener and seven in the second.
Thomas Jenema got the win. At the plate, Aadin Yowell had three hits; Braden Prielipp three hits; Weston Cox two hits; Riley Moggo two hits; Colton Hammer a hit; McCoy Williams a hit; Dylan Thomas a hit; and Josh Peterson a hit.
Chase Seeley got the win in game two, striking out six.
Mason Salisbury led the way at the plate with three hits while Hammer and Williams each had two. Alberts added a hit.
Marion (19-4 overall, 11-1 WMD) is at Big Rapids Crossroads on Monday.
GOLF
Manton wins twi
GRAYLING — Manton shot a season-best 204 to beat Grayling and Alcona in a three-team match at the Grayling Country Club.
"The kids really managed the course well and made some great shots," Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said. "I couldn't be prouder."
Jeremiah Vlaeminck shot a 47 while Lincoln Hicks shot a 48. Luke Puffer carded a 54 and Connor Garno shot 55.
Manton competes in the Mid Michigan Conference championship Monday at the Lakewood on the Green in Cadillac.
