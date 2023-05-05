MARION — Marion took a big step toward winning the West Michigan D League baseball title, sweeping Mesick 11-0 and 10-1 on Thursday.
Mason Salisbury got the win in game one, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out eight.
At the plate, Gavin Prielipp had two hits and three RBIs; Weston Cox two hits and three RBIs; and Tucker Sigafoose two hits while Salisbury, Braden Prielipp and Collin McCrimmon had a hit apiece.
“Mason pitched a great game and we played solid defense,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said.
Caleb Linna led the Bulldogs with two hits while Connor Sisson and Ashtyn Simerson each had one.
Aadin Yowell got the win in game two, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out five.
Gavin Prielipp, Yowell, McCrimmon, Salisbury, Sigafoose, Aaron Whitney and Cox all had hits.
“We played good defense again and Aadin threw a lot of strikes,” Grundy said. “We got timely hits when we needed them.”
Caleb Linna doubled while Sisson and Cody Linna had two hits for Mesick. Ben Humphreys and Jayden Simpon had a hit apiece.
Marion (9-1 overall) is at McBain on Monday.
LEROY — Pine River stayed perfect in the Highland Conference race, sweeping Lake City 1-0 and 13-1.
“The first game, we just didn’t have good swings and when we did, we hit it right at them,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said.
“In game two, we had a lot better swings and were a lot more relaxed.
“Our pitchers were really solid, too.”
Jordan Nelson got the win in the opener, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out nine.
Jake Smith drove in the game-winning run in the sixth inning with a hit.
Job Rogers took the loss for Lake City, allowing one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out three. Brody Gothard had the lone hit for the Trojans.
“Both pitchers pitched great games,” Lake City coach Will Eubank said. “We cost ourselves the opportunity to win, though, through mental and physical errors.
“We allowed that to carry over into game two.”
Nate Marks got the win in game two, allowing no hits and no walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Braden Larr had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Cash Wheeler two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Caden Hubbell two double and two RBIs; and Cody Wanstead a hit and two RBIs.
Gothard took the loss in game two for Lake City. Jase Goodrich had the Trojans’ lone hit while Ethan Goodrich drove in a run.
Pine River (12-2, 6-0) hosts its annual tournament on Saturday.
HOLTON — Evart picked up two non-league wins, beating Holton 9-3 and 15-0.
Braydin Banner got the win in game one, allowing no earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Sean Hackson had three hits, including a double, and an RBI; Jake Ladd two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Preston Wallace an RBI; Michael Lodholtz a hit; Logan Witbeck an RBI; JJ Morgan an RBI; Logan Anderson an RBI; and Banner an RBI.
Wallace got the win in game two, allowing no runs on no hits and no walks while striking out four in four innings of work.
At the plate, Jackson had an RBI; Ladd an RBI; Wallace three RBIs; Lodholtz a double, triple and four RBIs; Witbeck two RBIs; Morgan a hit; and Lucas Johnson a hit.
Evart (14-5) hosts Pine River on Tuesday.
HOLTON — Evart picked up a pair of non-league wins, beating a solid Holton team 4-2 and 10-4.
Addy Gray got the win in the opener, allowing one earned run on five hits and four walks while striking out eight.
At the plate, Katelyn Gostlin had a double; Ally Theunick a two-run homer; Kiera Elder a double; Mattie Tiedt a double and an RBI; and Riley Brigham a hit and an RBI.
Addy Gray got the win in game two, as well, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out seven.
At the plate, Addy Gray had two hits; Kyrah Gray three hits, including a double, and an RBI; Gostlin a homer and three RBIs; Elder a hit; Mattie Tiedt a hit; Riley Brigham a hit; JoJo Tiedt an RBI; and Brooklyn Decker an RBI.
Evart (18-1) hosts Pine River on Tuesday.
LEROY — Alayna Nichols put one over the “new” fence and Pine River swept Lake City 7-0 and 11-5 in a Highland twinbill.
Nichols’ first career homer went over the new fences on the Bucks’ diamond after they’d been moved in a bit.
Also, Amanda Hill had two hits and an RBI; Madi Sparks two hits, including a double; Lany Sparks a hit and an RBI; and Liv Martin a hit.
Amanda Hill got the win, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out six.
Hill got the win in game two, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out three in relief.
Hill had three hits and two RBIs; Madi Sparks three hits and three RBIs; Lily Felsk a hit and an RBI; and Martin a hit.
“We played really well in the first game and Amanda pitched really well,” Pine River coach Mike Nelson said. “We had a rough inning in the second game. Lake City hit the ball and we didn’t help out our pitcher with four errors.
“I was proud of the girls for not quitting and coming back to win.”
Pine River (10-5, 4-0) hosts its annual tournament on Saturday.
MARION — Marion swept Mason County Central 13-0 and 11-4 in a pair of non-league games.
Georgia Meyer tossed a no-hitter and struck out in game one.
At the plate, Meyer helped herself with a two-run home run and an RBI double while Madison Bell had three hits and an RBI. Harley Bear had two hits and an RBI; Malley Raymond two hits; Ella Wilson a two-run triple; Bonnie Kiger a hit; McKayla Cruson a hit; and Maddie Sutton a hit.
Meyer got the win in relief of Harley Bear in game two, striking out nine.
“We had some errors trying to work on throw downs and plays,” Marion coach Ryan Raymond said. “We felt if a few runs scored, it wasn’t the end of the world.
“We were going for some outs despite the outcome…kind of a practice scenario in real time.”
Bear led the way at the plate with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs while Kiger had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Meyer had two hits and an RBI; Suttons a hit and an RBI; Maddy Bell a hit and two RBIs; Cruson a hit; and Delany Lloyd a hit.
Marion is at McBain on Monday.
MANTON — Manton split a pair of non-league games with Brethren, dropping the opener 10-9 and winning game two 6-3.
“We hit the ball well today and Adriana (Sackett) is really seeing the ball well,” Manton coach Angie Taylor said.
“All we can do is week grinding and trying to improve our defense.”
Maggie Powers took the loss in game two, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five in five innings of relief.
At the plate, Madison Schnitker had two hits; Aliyah Geary two hits; Morgan Shepler a hit; Sackett a hit and an RBI; Genna Alexander a hit and an RBI; Kadie Meyers an RBI; Karly Wurm a double, triple and an RBI; and Kaya Jenkins an RBI.
Powers got the win in game two, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Schnitker had two hits; Geary a hit; Shepler a hit and an RBI; Sackett two hits and two RBIs; and Meyer a hit and an RBI.
EVART — Manton’s girls and boys each picked up a pair of Highland wins in a double-dual meet at Evart.
On the girls’ side, the Rangers beat the Wildcats 111-35 and beat the Bucks 99-62.
“With a meet (Friday) in Traverse City, we took the opportunity to move some kids around to see what they could do while also trying to keep it an easier night for them,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said.
Kennedi Wahmhoff cleared 8-feet in the pole vault in her first jump of the year while Tessa Ward had a strong night with seconds in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs.
Harding also commended his throwers for a strong night, as well.
On the boys’ side, Manton beat Evart 103-49 and beat Roscommon 102-55.
Logan Patrick won the 1600 and 3200; Nolan Moffit the 400 dash; Robert Dykhouse the 800; and Logan Baker the 200 dash and pole vault while Carter Helsel won the shot put
