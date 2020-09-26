BALDWIN — Marion picked up its first win, beating Baldwin 43-8 in a West Michigan D Conference football contest Friday night.
"We played much better than Week 1 but still have some offensive kinks to work out," Marion coach Chad Grundy said. "Our defense was great tonight. We only gave up 30 yards of offense and four first downs with most of those on the last drive."
The Eagles were up 35-0 after the first quarter and 43-0 at halftime.
Mason Salisbury was 10 of 12 passing for 154 yards and two TDs while James Alberts had 97 yards and three TDs on 16 carries. Thomas Jenema caught two passes for 66 yards and a TD while Riley Moggo added two catches for 45 yards and Josh Peterson two catches for 34 yards.
Alberts led the defense with 11 tackles.
Marion hosts Manistee Catholic next Friday.
