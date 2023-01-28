MARION — Good team basketball led Marion to a 57-22 win over Bear Lake in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Eagles had nine players score and recorded 14 assists in the victory.
Marion led 23-3 after the first quarter and it was 38-10 at halftime.
Braden Prielipp paced Marion with 13 points and three rebounds while Mason Salisbury added 10 points and five steals. Gavin Prielipp had nine points and five steals while Colin McCrimmon added eight.
The Eagles (9-3) are at Baldwin on Wednesday.
KINGSLEY — Buckley scored a 62-50 win over Kingsley in a Northwest Conference contest.
The Bears led just 30-27 at halftime but outscored the Stags 19-9 in the third quarter to take a commanding 49-36 lead into the fourth.
Landon Kulawiak paced Buckley with 23 points and four steals while Jeremiah Pasbjerg had 12 points. Jackson Kulawiak had 11 points and seven assists while Carter Williams added eight points and 13 rebounds.
Buckley (7-7 overall, 5-3 Northwest) hosts Benzie Central on Wednesday.
LEROY — Pine River took one on the chin, falling to Manistee 60-24 in a non-conference contest.
“It was not a good night for us at all,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said.
“We came out terribly flat, we turned the ball over 30 times and we shot 23 percent from the floor.”
Manistee led 23-7 after the first quarter and 30-13 at halftime.
