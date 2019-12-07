MARION — Marion opened West Michigan D Conference girls basketball play with a 45-20 win over Bear Lake on Friday.
The Eagles were up 10-4 after the first quarter and 22-7 at halftime. It was 34-11 going into the fourth quarter.
"We ran the floor much better tonight and rebounded much better," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. "We've got to do a better job keeping people off the line, though."
Oghossase Osadiaye paced Marion with 11 points and four rebounds while Lexi Salisbury added 11 points. Stella Henderson had seven points and five rebounds while Isabel Bontekoe added 10 rebounds.
Marion (2-0 overall) is at Walkerville next Friday.
