BIG RAPIDS – The Marion Eagles earned its second victory of the season, defeating Big Rapids Crossroads Academy 75-54.
The Eagles led throughout, taking a 23-11 after one quarter before going up 46-23 at halftime. Marion was able to sustain its double-digit lead, going up 57-33 heading into the final quarter.
Braden Prielipp lead Marion with 22 points and four rebounds. Aadin Yowell had 16 points, six rebounds, and seven steals while Gavin Prielipp added 14 points, eight rebounds, and six steals. Cole Meyer also contributed with 12 points.
"Aadin, Braden, and Gavin played a nice offensive game," Marion head coach Dan Michell said.
Marion (2-4) plays at Brethren next Monday.
