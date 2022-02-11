MARION — Marion picked up a 43-41 OT win over Brethren in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
"I was proud of the way the girls kept their composure tonight," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. "We had plenty of opportunities to let the wheels fall off but we kept our composure and were able to hang on for the win."
Brethren led 12-8 after the first quarter and 24-19 at halftime before Marion was up 29-27 going into the fourth quarter. It was 35-all after regulation.
Stella Henderson paced the Eagles with 10 points while Harley Bear added eight points and seven rebounds. Georgia Meyer also had seven points and 20 rebounds.
Marion (7-5 overall) hosts Bear Lake on Monday.
