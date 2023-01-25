MARION — Marion overcame a slow start to beat Charleton Heston Academy 39-19 in a non-conference boys basketball game Tuesday night.
The Eagles led just 5-4 after the first quarter and it was 12-10 at halftime. Marion was up 24-17 going into the fourth quarter.
"We finished the game well," Marion coach Dan Michell said. "Quinn Scott was 6 of 6 at the line and that helped us close the game.
"Freshman Scott McCrimmon helped us close it out, too."
Cole Meyer paced Marion with 13 points and five rebounds while Braden Prielipp added eight points and four rebounds.
Mason Salisbury had six points and three assists while Scott had six points and three rebounds.
The Eagles host Bear Lake on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.