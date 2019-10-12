MANISTEE — Marion got back on track with a 38-8 win over Manistee Cathlolic Central in West Michigan D Conference contest Friday night.
The Eagles led 14-0 at halftime and 28-0 after the third quarter.
"Our running game was good tonight," Marion coach Chad Grundy said. "We controlled the ball and played great defense, only giving up 53 yards to Manistee Catholic.
Brandon Stewart carried the ball 24 times for 244 yards and two touchdowns while Riley Moggo added 103 yards and a TD on 15 carries.
Stewart led the defense with 6.5 tackles while Moggo had 3.5.
