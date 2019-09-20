MARION — Marion got back on track with a 25-10, 25-17, 25-3 win over Manistee Catholic in a West Michigan D Conference volleyball match Thursday.
"I am extremely happy with how the girls came out strong and never gave up tonight," Marion coach Selena Golnick said.
Rylie Richards led the way with 16 kills, four aces and eight digs while Jersey Scott added nine kills, six aces and 11 digs. Teagan Cox dished out 29 assists, three aces and a block.
The Eagles are at the Onekama Invitational on Saturday.
Mesick tops MCE
MESICK — Mesick scored a 25-6, 25-7, 25-7 win over Mason County Eastern in a WMD contest.
"We were setting up our hitters well and taking advantage of the free-balls, as well," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "We still have some work to do with serving consistency and our serve-receive.
"Overall, we did really well and I am proud of how the girls played."
Grace Quiggin recorded four aces, two assists, seven kills and five digs while Trinity Harris had an ace, an assist, three kills and three digs. Madison Weinert had two aces, five assists and two digs while Elizabeth Hamilton added two aces and three digs.
Kaylee O'Neill had nine digs and an assist; Kelsey Quiggin three aces, two kills and four digs; Kaylee Carson an ace, two kills and a dig; and Lexy Abraham two aces, five assists and two kills.
Mesick (4-1 overall, 4-0 WMD) is at Baldwin on Tuesday.
Coyotes split pair
SUTTONS BAY — Reed City split a pair of matches in the Suttons Bay tri.
The Coyotes lost to the host Norsemen 25-22, 25-18 and beat Mason County Central 25-19, 18-25, 15-10.
"I thought we struggled a little passing tonight which affected our offense," Reed City coach Don Patterson said.
Demi Lodholtz had six kills, an ace and one block; Madalynn Brown seven kills and five aces; MaKena Hill a kill; Katelynn Holmes nine kills, ance and three blocks; Mackenzie Wein seven kills and an ace; Alison Duddles a kill, 16 assists and three blocks; and Rylie Olds two aces and 15 assists.
