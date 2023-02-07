MANTON — Turnovers aside, they got the job done.
Marion struggled a bit with ball control but still scored a 57-53 overtime win over Manton in a non-conference boys basketball contest Monday night.
Quinn Scott opened the overtime with a big 3-pointer to set the tone and the Eagles took care of business from there.
“We had a case of the Mondays with the ball and the 25 turnovers,” Marion coach Dan Michell said. “Manton played really hard, though, and coach (Brandon) Herlein had his kids ready to go.”
Manton led 22-19 after the first quarter before the Eagles were up 37-28 at halftime. It was 42-all after three and 48-48 after regulation.
“I loved our energy to start and I thought for most of the first half, we stuck to our gameplan,” Herlein said. “We had a second quarter lull but we were able to come back from that.
“We had multiple people in the scoring column, too. It was good to see us share the ball but, even better, that means more kids looking to get a shot and score.”
Gavin Prielipp paced Marion with 17 points, six rebounds and five steals while Braden Prielipp scored 12 points. Mason Salisbury had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists while Cole Meyer added eight. Scott finished with six points and four rebounds.
Lincoln Hicks paced the Rangers with 21 points. Herlein also commended the play of Dylan Traxler and Nathan Carter off the bench.
Marion is at Pentwater on Wednesday while Manton is off until Feb. 15 when it hosts Roscommon.
LAKEVIEW — Pine River couldn’t sustain a strong start as it dropped a 34-32 decision to Lakeview in a non-league game.
The Bucks led 11-2 after the first quarter and 18-10 at halftime before Lakeview cut it to 24-23 going into the fourth quarter.
“We got off to a pretty good start but we gave that way in the third quarter,” Pine River coach Steffen Halvorsen said. “We made some mental errors that cost us the game.”
Emma Tice paced Pine River with 14 points while Madi Sparks scored nine.
The Bucks host McBain on Friday.
ELK RAPIDS — Manton dropped a 69-25 decision to Elk Rapids in a non-conference contest.
“We played a very rough opponent and it wasn’t our best defensive game,” Manton coach Jon Paul Katona said. “We are off the next seven days and we need to regroup and find a way to finish the season on a strong note.
“I have faith in the girls and I know we can do it.”
Elk Rapids led 19-4 after the first quarter and 36-15 at halftime.
Leah Helsel paced Manton with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals while Genna Alexander had eight points and four rebounds. Angela Porter added six rebounds.
The Rangers host Roscommon on Feb. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.