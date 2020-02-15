MARION — Marion got a nice boost of confidence, beating Manistee Catholic 44-38 in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
"We started being more patient on offense and took good shots throughout most of the game," Marion coach Steven Cooper said. "We had a season-low in turnovers (12) which was really a huge factor for us."
Manistee Catholic led at halftime before the Eagles put together a big third quarter.
Mason Salisbury paced Marion with 17 points while Garrett bell added 10 points and four rebounds. Riley Moggo dished out four assists.
Marion is at Brethren on Wednesday.
Mesick falls short
MESICK — Mesick dropped a 58-42 decision to Mason County Eastern in a WMD contest.
The Cardinals led 21-14 at halftime and 44-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Logan Weinclaw paced the Bulldog with 12 points while Collin Cook and Lucas Hayes each had six.
Mesick is at Walkerville on Wednesday.
Buckley falls to Benzie
BENZONIA — Buckley dropped a 71-52 decision to Benzie Central in a Northwest Conference contest.
Kyle Kaczanowski paced the Bears with 26 points while Luke Frasier had 10 and Tyler Francisco scored nine.
Buckley hosts Kingsley on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.