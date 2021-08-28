MERRILL — A long bus ride and a little adversity to start didn’t stop Marion.
Instead, the Eagles responded and cruised to a 42-12 win over Merrill in the season opener for both teams Friday night.
The Vandals scored on their first drive but Marion responded with an 82-yard run by Mason Salisbury and then he hit Braden Prielipp for a 32-yard touchdown pass for two quick scores.
On Merrill’s next series, Thomas Jenema jumped slant pass for a pick-six and a 20-6 lead. Marion made it 28-6 when Salisbury connected with Prielipp for a 67-yard touchdown pass.
Marion recovered the kickoff and scored on a 19-yard run by Aaron Whitney to make it 34-6 at halftime.
Salisbury finished with 144 yards and two TDs on 9 of 11 passing to go along with 166 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Prielipp had three catches for 122 yards and two TDs.
Jenema led the way defensively with 10 tackles while Salisbury had eight, Weston Cox seven, Whitney four and Aadin Yowell four. Jenema, Salisbury and Brandon Frieny each had interceptions.
Marion is at Brethren next Friday.
BIG RAPIDS — Cadillac took 11th overall in the Big Rapids Golf Invitational Friday at Katke Golf Course.
Rockford won the event with a 337 while Grand Ledge shot 364, Forest Hills Eastern 364 and the Vikings carded a 435.
“A seven-hour round which included a rain delay was a lot for a young team to keep its focus,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. “They need to get used to these types of days.
“We need to regroup on Monday and get ready for our Big North start of the season Tuesday at Interlochen.”
Grace Drabik paced Cadillac with a personal-best score of 102 while Avery Meyer shot a 108, Onalee Wallis 111, Carmen Dahlstrom 114, Zoey Feister 120 and Madalie Dickerson 125.
MANISTEE — Northern Michigan Christian beat Manistee Catholic 25-13, 25-8, 25-18 in a non-conference contest.
“This was a fun game for us,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “We were able to keep our pace on our side and to run some quicker offensive sets.”
Alaina Rozeveld had eight aces while Megan Bennett added five. Bennett had three blocks and led the way offensively with nine kills while Emma Shaard had four.
Maggie Yount dished out 14 assists while Sol Pacheco had three digs and Aria Cucinella had two.
