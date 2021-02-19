MARION — It wasn't all that pretty but they'll take it.
Marion overcame a slow start and beat Mesick 31-23 in a West Michigan D Conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
The Bulldogs led 8-6 after the first quarter before the Eagles turned it around and led 16-12 at halftime. They were up 23-14 going into the fourth quarter.
"It was a very physical game," Mesick coach Matt LaGrow said. "It seemed like Mesick was up 6-0 before we even got out of the locker room.
"Then we settled down and handled the physical play better after the first minute of the game."
Georgia Meyer paced Marion with 13 points and 13 rebounds while Stella Henderson added seven points and four rebounds.
Jillian Hillier paced Mesick with nine points and Lexy Abraham scored six.
"We played well enough defensively to win the game but couldn't make any shots," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said.
Marion (4-0 overall) hosts Pentwater on Tuesday while Mesick (1-2) is at Grand Traverse Academy.
