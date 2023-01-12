CADILLAC — One close one.
One struggle.
Cadillac dropped a pair of Big North Conference wrestling matches to Petoskey and powerhouse Gaylord Wednesday at home.
The Northmen clipped the VIkings 36-32 in round one before the Blue Devils scored a 63-12 win in round two.
Maveric Hoffert (126 pounds) and Seth Dilley (215) each scored two wins for Cadillac.
The Viking boys are at Grayling on Saturday while the girls are at Standish-Sterling on Sunday.
LEROY — Pine River picked up a pair of Mid Michigan/Highland Conference wrestling wins, beating Evart 43-33 in the opener and Houghton Lake 66-12 in round two.
“The (first) dual came down to a couple of very key matches that we were able to pull out wins in,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said.
Scott Slocum picked up a key win for Pine River at 144 pounds before freshman Paul Sayer scored a pin at 190. Krystin Nelson then picked up her first varsity win at 120 pounds to seal the deal for the Bucks.
Double winners for Pine River included Bryant Wing at 106, Jordan Nelson at 126, Scott Slocum at 138, Ryder Holmes at 144 and Paul Frayer at 190.
Nelson, Madelynn Sterly (120), Jericho Holmes (132), Emiie Rees (132) and Damian Jackson (138) scored a win apiece.
Pine River hosts its Fallen Bucks Memorial Invitational on Saturday.
Evart lost the close match to Pine River and also beat McBain 69-0.
Scoring two wins for the Wildcats were Ethan Conk, Joseph Kunin, Michael Lodholtz, Riley Ransom, Cole Hopkins and Alex Burhans.
Evart is at the Lakeview Invitational on Saturday.
REED CITY — Reed City split a pair of CSAA matches with Newaygo and Chippewa Hills Wednesday at home.
The Coyotes beat the Lions 60-14 in round one before falling to the Warriors 46-27.
Winning two matches were Izaiah Lentz at 157, Bryson Hughes at 190, Wyatt Spalo at 285, Carter Johnson at 106 and Barren Bowman at 133.
JD Adrianse (120), Brock Cutler (126), Logan Kindig (132), Elijah Lentz (144) and Hunter Fagon-Moyer (165) each won one.
Reed City is at the Grayling Invitational on Saturday.
