Material shortages turn fly-tying project into a fool’s errand

Call it a fool’s errand if you will, but avid open-water anglers look for diversions to get them through winter. This writer ties flies. And therein lies the story.
I began thinking about making a trip to Rangely, Maine this summer in search of brook trout. I figured a trip there called for streamers.
Rangeley isn’t the birthplace of streamer patterns, those “flies” tied to imitate little fish rather than bugs. It certainly was the nursery of streamers, though.
It was in Rangeley that streamers became works of art, lovely things that took on the blended colors and supple movements of baitfish.
The area’s lakes, teeming with smelt, brook trout and landlocked salmon, made good Petri dishes for the development of the flies. But the creativity of one Carrie Stevens, a lady who with her hooks, furs, feathers, flosses and tinsels did things never before done in the world of fly tying, had a hand in the maturation process, too.
Call her the Madame Curie of streamer tying.
She took the raw materials available to everyone, distilled them, refined them and discovered their nuclear potential.
Stevens’s most famous pattern is the gray ghost. Naturally, I wanted to tie some. Why not? At first glance, it seems that tying them would be a straightforward proposition. Any tier with a modicum of experience should be able to lash the materials to the hook in a workmanlike fashion.
War, the endangerment of certain species and import laws complicate things, though. Now it requires a quest and a benevolent fly-shop owner to get the materials. Anyway, here’s the gray ghost materials list:
8XL streamer hooks with turned-down eyes
Flat silver tinsel
Orange floss
Peacock herl
White hairs from a tail of a white-tailed deer
Golden pheasant crest feathers
Gray hackle feathers
Silver pheasant body feathers
Jungle cock feathers
And this is where the traditionalist tier starts pulling his hair out. Stevens preferred hooks manufactured by S. Allcock & Co. Ltd, a company based in Redditch, England. The company’s factory was bombed during World War II. After the war, the company never got back on its feet. Stevens, of course, had to start using other hooks.
That was just the beginning, though. Because of the war and possibly some other factors, tiers of Stevens’s time saw shortages of other things. When she couldn’t get golden pheasant crest feathers, Stevens substituted polar bear hair dyed a rich gold color for her underwings.
Probably her customers noticed little difference in her product. Today’s tiers attempting to follow in her footsteps, though, face other problems with material acquisition. Or at least I have.
Anyway, wanting to tie some gray ghosts as true to Stevens’s flies as I could make them, I sent off an e-mail to a fly shop. I wanted hooks with the long shanks Stevens used, golden pheasant crests, polar bear hair and the requisite silver pheasant and jungle cock feathers. Back came the reply.
The shop’s proprietor recommended that I use 2XL hooks instead of the longer hooks Stevens used. Apparently, those shorter hooks are a lot easier to find, and they work well. The shopkeeper also said he would have to order the golden pheasant crest. That was what I expected. Although the birds have been domesticated and seem common enough, I rarely find a crest in a fly shop. The one crest I once found years ago was of a very poor quality. That’s life.
When I began looking for materials, I knew I would have a difficult time finding some of them. It has been illegal for non-indigenous people to buy or sell polar bear hair since 1972. Tiers are limited to using old stocks, and they must be able to prove the hair predates the import ban.
For years, tiers couldn’t acquire jungle cock feathers for a similar reason. Junglefowl are native to India, and the government of the country was very protective of the birds. Now, breeders have succeeded in raising some birds domestically and it’s legal to purchase feathers from those birds. Still, supplies are extremely limited.
Well, the owner of the shop I contacted is a heckuva nice guy. He goes out of his way to help me out.
A couple of years ago, for example, I was looking for Hungarian partridge feathers. At one time, the feathered skins were widely available, and they weren’t all that expensive, either.
While I wasn’t looking, they apparently disappeared. But my shop owner had been out west bird hunting and had shot one of the partridges. He sent me some feathers out of his private hoard.
Still, I was surprised when the guy told me he would search his personal stock of materials and try to find me some polar bear hair and jungle cock feathers.
That’s going beyond the call of duty. I hope he succeeds. I’m watching the mail now and waiting for supplies to arrive.
Anyway, I bought a book about Carrie Stevens and her flies before I embarked on my material acquisition quest. It is called “Carrie G. Stevens, Maker of Rangeley Favorite Trout and Salmon Flies.”
The book is fascinating. Anyone interested in Stevens’s patterns should get one.
And if I make it to Maine this summer, I will use some gray ghosts.
Should my materials fail to come and I have to buy my flies, I’ll tip my cap to Stevens whenever I catch a trout with one. Should my materials come and I find success with a gray ghost I’ve tied myself, I’ll also tip my cap to the friendly proprietor of a certain fly shop, a guy who goes out of his way to help a customer out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.