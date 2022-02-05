CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 5-4 decision in overtime to Mattawan in a non-conference hockey contest Friday night.
The Vikings led 2-0 after the first period after Bjorn Tracy off an assist from Mitch House and an unassisted goal by Fisher Moore but momentum changes throughout the period made it seem tighter.
“We were reading and reacting well but as the period wore on, it felt like we got a little complacent and they really gained some momentum from that,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said.
Cadillac made it 3-0 in the second period when Moore scored off an assist from Zach Bergquist but Mattawan answered back with three goals to tie the game.
The Vikings went back up 4-3 when Henry Schmittdiel scored off an assist Jackson Hilt with 21 seconds left in the the period.
The third went back and fourth before Mattawan scored 3:51 into overtime on the power play.
“I thought we played hard and had a lot of good things going on the forecheck which we’ve been working on,” Graham said. “We weren’t handing the puck as crisp as we’d like and that can contribute to some of those momentum swings.”
Cadillac hosts Gaylord on Wednesday.
