McBain Fastpitch, a men’s fastpitch softball team from McBain, competed in the USA Softball State Tournament this past weekend, finishing with a 3-2 record, and a third-place finish.
This year’s tournament was held in Rockford at the Meijer Sports Complex and it’s the third year in a row that McBain Fastpitch has finished third in the annual event.
“Every year, we have the goal of winning the state championship,” said manager Bryan Diemer, “but this year, like the past few, we fell just short.”
McBain started the tournament on Friday night with a tight, 2-1 victory over Oetman Excavating, from Moline. Tyler Lutke started on the mound and went the distance, giving up 3 hits, 1 earned run, and striking out 5. McBain’s defense also came into play, as Devin Morris cut down two runners on the base paths from the catcher’s position, allowing Lutke to face only one batter over the minimum.
“Our defense made some plays,” said Diemer, “but Tyler really had them off balance all game long. They only had a few hard-hit balls, and only a few base runners, which Devin was able to eliminate.”
At the plate, Nick Warner and Trent Mulder each led McBain with 3 hits, including a double apiece, while Devin Morris had 2 hits.
Bryan Diemer, Coleman Basset and Shaun Turkelson each had hits as well.
The win moved them on to Saturday morning where they faced the Brewers out of Frankenmuth.
Coming from behind, McBain used two big innings late in the game to claim an 11-8 win. McBain got themselves in a hole early, as they trailed 7-0 after 2 innings.
Bryan Diemer started on the mound, and pitched 1.1 innings before being relieved by Lutke. Lutke finished the game and only gave up 1 run the rest of the way, giving time for McBain’s bats to heat up.
“Tyler came into a tough situation, and pitched really well. I didn’t pitch well, and put us in a hole early. He bailed me out,” Diemer said.
The bats also helped with the bail out as McBain scored 4 runs in the 5th inning, and 5 in the 6th to take the lead. Three outs in the top of the 7th inning sealed the second win of the tournament. Lutke got the win in relief, pitching 5.2 innings while striking out 2 and allowing 2 Earned Runs.
At the plate, Trevor Lutke came through with a big pinch hit single with 2 outs in the 6th to keep the inning alive. In the same inning, with the game tied at 8, Shaun Mulder drove in the winning runs with a 3 run triple to left field, capping off the 5 run inning. Mulder had a big game at the plate, going 3 for 3 with 4 RBI.
Devin Morris also had 3 hits, while Trent Mulder, Tyler Lutke, and Carson Bassett each had 2 hits. One of Carson’s hits was a 2-run home run in the 5th that started the scoring surge for McBain. Bryan Diemer and Coleman Bassett each added singles as well.
“It took a while, but we finally started hitting. We were down 8-2 in the 5th inning, and we exploded from there,” Diemer said.
The hot hitting continued into the next game as McBain won 14-1 against Smalltown Fastpitch, from Benton Harbor. Lutke once again went the distance in this mercy-shortened game, pitching 4 innings with 1 strikeout. The run he allowed was unearned.
Nick Warner and Trevor Lutke each paced McBain with 3 hits apiece, while Carson and Coleman Bassett, Matt Diemer, Devin Morris and Shaun Mulder each collected 2 hits of their own. One of Coleman’s hits was a triple. Bryan Diemer also added a single to the hit parade.
The win propelled McBain into the winners’ bracket final, which took place on Sunday morning at 9 a.m.
In this game, McBain squared off with the eventual state champions, the Bombers, out of Saginaw, losing a tight game 3-0.
Tyler Lutke once again took the mound and took the tough loss, pitching 7 innings, and giving up 3 earned runs. He had 3 strikeouts in the loss.
McBain managed only 3 hits in this game. Trent Mulder Doubled, while Bryan Diemer and Trevor Lutke each singled.
“The toughest part about that game was that Tyler pitched well enough to win. We just couldn’t get the bats going,” said Diemer. “We faced a tough pitcher, and he shut us down. We threatened to score late, but were never able to push anyone around to score.”
The loss forced McBain to play immediately following against the Rebels from Port Huron, who worked their way through the Losers Bracket. The cold bats continued from the first game of the day, and McBain lost 9-3, bowing out of the tournament with the 3rd place finish. Tyler Lutke started on the mound and pitched 3 innings, before being relieved by Matt Diemer, who finished the game. Lutke gave up 5 ER and had 3 strikeouts in his 3 innings of work. Diemer gave up 4 earned runs with 1 strikeout in his 4 innings of work.
“Tyler gave us everything he had, we just couldn’t get the bats going again in this game,” said Diemer.
“Matthew also pitched well enough to give us a chance, but we couldn’t get them any run support. We had our opportunities to work our way back in, just couldn’t get over the hump.”
A double play with the bases loaded in the 5th inning ended McBain’s best threat to climb back into the game.
Coleman Bassett led McBain with 2 hits, while Jimmy Schneider, Devin Morris, Bryan Diemer, Nick Warner and Trevor Lutke each collected hits as well.
“We always want to play our way into Sunday. That means that we are winning some games,” said Diemer.
“It is frustrating to have it end the same way, each of the last three years, but it was a great tournament overall. It’s a great group of guys to play with, and we look forward to this tournament every year.”
McBain Fastpitch’s season will continue its season as they will participate in the USA Softball Open National Tournament, which takes place on Aug. 27-29, also in Rockford.
“We are looking forward to another weekend of softball, and hope we can have some success there as well.” Diemer added.
