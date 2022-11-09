LAKE CITY — The McBain volleyball girls successfully navigated the latest hurdle in their postseason journey, defeating Ithaca in three sets 25-12, 25-17, 25-17.
It was another case of McBain’s height and ability to attack effectively giving the Ramblers a big advantage. Effective serving was a key in the win over Ithaca as well, noted McBain coach Shawn Murphy.
"I was pretty happy with our serving overall and that we were able to force them out of system, which enabled us to run some pretty good offense," Murphy said.
“Tonight we just wanted to focus on what we do and keep fine tuning our ball control. Everyone was able to contribute tonight and bring this team one more step in the tournament run.”
The story was similar in each of the three sets. It was close early with McBain pulling away and Ithaca not having enough firepower to answer back.
“In our scouting of Ithaca we knew they had a pretty scrappy defense and can pester your hitters if they aren’t able to get the kills,” Murphy said. “They also had a couple pretty solid hitters who can bring some heat but I thought our defense really stepped up to make some great plays.”
Gwyneth VerBerkmoes (3), Gabby VerBerkmoes (2), Linde VanderVlucht (2) and setter Analiese Fredin (1) combined for eight blocks in the match.
The trio of Gabby (17), Gwyneth (12) and VanderVlucht (7) also combined for 38 kills and Fredin added to her school record total of assists with 34. Fredin also made 100% of her serves with three aces. Gabby earned four aces and VanderVlucht had an ace as well.
Karsyn Meyering and Morgan DeRuiter also secured some timely kills and each had runs at the service stripe. Kahli Heuker, Brekken Cotter and Chloe Johnson each made contributions off the bench along with Sarah Wilt.
A pair of kills from Gabby gave McBain an 18-6 lead in the second set but the Yellowjackets were able to battle back and pull within six points before the Ramblers closed things out. A timely kill from Meyering stopped an Ithaca run of five straight points.
In the third set, McBain led 8-6 after a kill from VanderVlucht. An ace from Fredin pushed McBain’s lead to 13-7. An ace from Gabby made the score 20-9. The Yellowjackets rallied again to pull within 24-17 but a tip from VanderVlucht helped to seal the deal and set up a date for McBain against Oscoda on Thursday with the regional title on the line.
Oscoda defeated Beaverton in five sets in the other semifinal to move on. McBain (43-6-2) will be looking to repeat as regional champions. The match begins at 6 p.m.
