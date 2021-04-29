ROSCOMMON — The McBain baseball team lost two games to Roscommon Wednesday, 4-1 and 20-3.
In the first game, McBain pitcher Mason Heuker took the loss going five innings and giving up seven hits and four runs with four strikeouts. Dan Rodenbaugh and Dylan Schonert each had hits, while Trey Boven laid down another sacrifice bunt that helped manufacture a run.
McBain coach Shaun Mulder said he thought Heuker pitched well enough to win the first age but the Ramblers couldn't get their bats going. He gave credit to Roscommon's pitcher who kept the McBain hitters off balance in the entire game.
In the second game, Rodenbaugh took the loss going 1.1 innings giving up six hits, four earned runs and nine total. Dereck Kamphouse pitched 3.2 innings in relief giving up seven hits, five earned runs and 11 total.
At the plate, Tyler Koetje had an RBI single while Boven had a hit and scored a run. Caleb Kamphouse had an RBI single and Dereck Kamphouse had a hit.
"Obviously we did not come to play in the second game. We made a lot of mental mistakes, and that just can’t happen if you’re trying to beat good teams," Mulder said.
