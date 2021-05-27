HARRISON — The McBain baseball team won both games of a twinbill against Harrison Wednesday, 11-10 and 12-8.
Ramblers coach Shaun Mulder said in the first game Kendrick Smallegan got the win pitching 6.1 innings with six strikeouts. Evan Haverkamp relieved Smallegan and pitched the final 1.2 innings.
"Kendrick Smallegan threw well (Wednesday). He threw a lot of strikes and we played pretty good defense behind him," Mulder said. "I was really happy with how we hit (Wednesday). Our goal was to be playing well going into districts and I think we have accomplished that."
Carter Quist had two doubles and a single with three RBIs, while Nick DeRuiter had a double. Daniel Rodenbaugh had two hits and two runs with an RBI while Trey Boven had a hit and two RBIs. Caleb Kamphouse also had a hit and scored for the Ramblers.
Mulder said Lance Westdorp took the bump in the second and pitched 1.2 innings before Haverkamp again came in the game as relief for 1.1 innings. Dereck Kamphouse also pitched one game in relief. Mulder said all three of his pitchers threw strikes and pitched well. He also said he was happy how his team hit the ball.
Rodenbaugh had three hits and three RBIs, while Caleb Kamphouse, Eli Baker and Smallegan each had two hits. Trey Boven, Tyler Koetje, Dereck Kamphouse, Westdorp, Haverkamp and Quist all had hits.
"Once again I was happy with how we hit the ball but there are still some mental mistakes that I’d like to clean up," Mulder said. "It feels good to win two close ball games and to have a little momentum going into districts."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.