MCBAIN — That’s an official win streak.
McBain continued its improved play as it beat Pine River 66-49 in a Highland Conference boys’ basketball contest Tuesday night.
The win comes on the heels of a 71-point effort in a victory over Roscommon on Friday.
It’s also making veteran Rambler coach Bruce Koopman feel a little better after a rough start to the season.
“We’re getting better,” he said. “I just feel like we’re getting more comfortable.
“We’re getting better defensively in knowing our rotations. We’re rebounding better and offensively, we’re able to recognize the different things people throw at us.”
McBain led 13-9 after the first quarter and 24-16 at halftime. The Ramblers then outscored the Bucks 22-15 in the third quarter to take a 46-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
McBain was up 20 points at one point and Pine River climbed back into the game with pressure defense, cutting the deficit to just eight.
“I was glad they put that press on,” Koopman said. “When you’re up, people are going to come after you. We responded, though, and pushed the lead back up.”
For Pine River, it was a rough loss against a team it beat earlier in the season.
“It’s a disappointing outcome against a team we will likely have to beat to have a shot at winning our district,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. “Our offense continues to be stagnant and McBain got way too many multiple-chance possessions from the way they hit the glass.
“We made a great run in the fourth quarter but we ran out of gas.”
Evan Haverkamp paced McBain with 15 points while Ben Rodenbaugh had 11. Dylan Schonert and Joe Winkel each had 10 while Clayton Ingleright scored six.
Isaiah Dennis paced Pine River with 18 points and seven rebounds while Austin Dean added 11 points and three steals. Lukas Fisher also scored 10.
Goodenow commended the defensive play of Dante Fauble, Fisher and DJ Langworthy that helped fuel the fourth-quarter run.
Pine River hosts Beal City on Thursday while McBain is at Glen Lake next Tuesday.
McBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian took control early against visiting Highland Conference foe Evart on Tuesday and maintained a comfortable lead in a 68-28 triumph.
The unbeaten Comets (14-0, 12-0) led 24-8, 50-14 and 59-26 at the quarter breaks.
“Offensively, we played well; we valued possessions and didn’t turn the ball over very much,” said NMC coach Kyle Benthem. “Defensively we did OK but we still had some lapses where we lost our focus. We have to do a better job of that, especially with Lake City coming to our gym next.”
Senior Trevin Winkle tallied 33 with 10 boards for a double-double. Blake DeZeeuw scored 10 with six boards and four assists and Carter Quist and Landon Ochampaugh each put six on the board.
“We need to play better team defense against Lake City than we did tonight,” Benthem said. “We need to play defense and rebound the ball. We can’t afford to be giving them second chances with (Gavin) Bisballe.”
NMC hosts Lake City on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.