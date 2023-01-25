MANTON — McBain shot the lights out from 3-point range at Manton on Tuesday, posting a 77-50 victory over the Rangers while pushing to an 8-1 record and sole possession of first place in the Highland Conference.
The Ramblers, who made 8 of 9 from beyond the arc in the first half, led 19-9, 41-19 and 58-28 at the quarter breaks.
“It was a good night for us,” said McBain coach Bruce Koopman. “The pieces are all fitting together. Our guards did a good job of pushing the ball tonight and getting out in transition to put pressure on their defense. Manton was in a zone defense to try and limit Evan (Haverkamp) down low and we adapted. We moved the ball well around the perimeter and made our shots. We have some good shooters and they showed it tonight.”
Manton coach Brandon Herlein liked his team’s energy and effort but acknowledged that McBain was difficult to defend on this night.
“They had 11 3’s in the game and eight of them in the first half; that’s awfully hard to stop,” Herlein said.
“Kudos to McBain; they’re a good team and they were hot tonight. They made it tough on us defensively but I liked the way our offense played tonight and I liked the energy and intensity we showed in the fourth quarter. We want to build on that momentum from the fourth quarter when we go to Evart on Thursday.”
Haverkamp had Manton defenders around him continually but still posted 18 points with double-digit rebounds to go with four blocked shots.
Aiden Koetje tallied 12, all from 3-point range in the first half. Sophomore point guard Ben Rodenbaugh registered 10 points with eight assists.
Kaden Abrahamson hit a pair of 3’s in the fourth quarter and Kal McGillis finished with six points and was a “workhorse” inside at both ends of the floor, Koopman said.
Lincoln Hicks led all scorers with 24 points for the Rangers and Jakob Kuhn had nine.
Herlein credited Nathan Carter, Dylan Traxler and Connor Garno with keeping things loud from the bench.
McBain (8-4, 8-1) has a big Highland showdown at home against Beal City on Friday for homecoming. Manton (4-9, 3-6) travels to Evart on Thursday.
