ROSCOMMON — That's more like it.
A week after struggling to get much of anything going in an opening loss to Kingsley, McBain got back on track with a 31-0 win over Roscommon in the Highland Conference opener for both teams Friday night.
"It was a little bit sloppy with the rain but I liked our energy," McBain coach Pat Maloney said. "We were more aggressive today and I was pleased with our energy."
The Ramblers led 6-0 after the first quarter on a 5-yard quarterback keeper by George Brown before Brown hooked up with Gavin Sieland on a 27-yard pass play in the second quarter for a 12-0 lead.
McBain got a big 95-yard interception return by Austin Eling late in the second quarter to make it 18-0 at halftime.
Dan Rodenbaugh scored on a 50-yard run in the third quarter and Deacon Doddethrew another 31-yard TD pass in the fourth to finish the scoring.
Rodenbaugh led the way with 58 yards on six carries while Brown added 55 yards on five carries. Maloney commended the play of senior lineman Owen Bontekoe.
"Owen did a great job blocking," he said. "He was a big guy that we were able to run behind tonight."
Brown was 4 of 6 passing for 76 yards.
Caleb Outman, Sieland, Eling and Kagan Yaklin led the defense with six tackles apiece.
McBain (1-1 overall, 1-0 Highland) hosts Houghton Lake next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.