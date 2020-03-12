LAKE CITY — There is something to be said about playing your best basketball of the season in March.
Whether it is coaching, players recommitting to the mission of a deep playoff run, or things just finally starting to click, the McBain boys basketball team is in a groove. With the Ramblers getting a 62-41 win Wednesday against rival Lake City, McBain is one game away from hoisting another district title and starting a run in the postseason.
One thing, one big thing stands in their way, however. The recently crowned Highland Conference champion Manton Rangers are the other team in Friday's district final and the Rangers will likely have a lot to say about if the Ramblers can get the trophy.
Wednesday, however, McBain coach Bruce Koopman said it was the third game in-a-row where his team played up to its potential.
"We are doing it in every facet of the game. It is not really one thing. It is great defense, rebounding, and balanced scoring. I want to be careful and knock on wood here, but it finally feels like they are hitting on the same page right now," he said.
He said what the Ramblers accomplished on Wednesday is what McBain did during the last week of the regular season against Big Rapids and then Cadillac. That included unselfish play, positive energy and working through the offense.
McBain started the game on a 7-0 run and led 16-4 at the end of the first quarter. That lead expanded to 32-11 at the half and was 47-25 to start the fourth quarter.
For the Trojans, Wednesday's game marked the end of a season that overall was a positive one that included 14 wins. Lake City coach Brad Besko said his team simply didn't have it Wednesday from the opening tip. He said the Ramblers just played better than his team and in tournament play, you can't get into a hole early, especially against a good team like McBain.
"We played hard but the hole we dug early was too much to overcome. Fourteen wins are something to build on and we return seven juniors and two sophomores so we are looking at a team that can make some noise next year," Besko said.
Besko also credited his three seniors Ben Marion, Dawson Corrigan and Jack Pedlar for what they gave to the Lake City basketball program during their four years.
Daniel Rodenbaugh paced the Ramblers with 15 points while George Brown III had 13 and Kaiden McGillis and Grayson VerBerkmoes each had nine.
Lake City's Ellian Schichtel paced the Trojans with nine points and six rebounds while Andrew VanderTuig had six points, three steals, and two rebounds. Hunter Bisballe, Bradley Segar and Corrigan each had five points.
McBain plays Manton in the district final at 7 p.m. Friday.
