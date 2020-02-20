MCBAIN — While it wasn't all that pretty, it was still a win.
McBain did what it needed to do and beat Houghton Lake 64-46 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
The win keeps the Ramblers a game ahead of Manton in the league race.
Despite the victory, veteran coach Bruce Koopman said his team still has a lot of work to do with the state tournament quickly approaching.
"We've got to clean things up defensively," he said. "The first quarter was non-existent defensively for whatever reason and then it got a little better in the second and third. Just the effort wasn't good again.
"We just have to be better focused."
McBain led 17-14 after the first quarter and was up 31-21 at halftime. It was 48-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Mason Heuker paced the Ramblers with 22 points while Kaiden McGillis had 18 and Daniel Rodenbaugh scored eight.
The Ramblers are at Lake City on Friday.
